'We Are Not Afraid', Says Tushar Gandhi As Mumbai Police Deny Permission To 'Tiranga Constitution March' |VIDEO | File Photo.

Mumbai: Activist Tushar Gandhi on Sunday said that Mumbai Police had denied him permission to hold a protest march demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The activist, who is the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, questioned why permission was denied even though most offices will be closed on account of Sunday, and claimed that the march would not inconvenience citizens.

"The police are adamant; they are saying that they will not allow us to take even one step out of Azad Maidan," Gandhi was quoted as saying by IANS. "We will attempt to hold the march, and we will see what the attitude of the authorities is. But I only want to tell the Mumbai Police and the government: we are not afraid."

Protest movement to continue

Gandhi said the movement seeking Kumar's resignation and aiming to protect democracy would continue through a series of protests, as it was a prolonged struggle, despite the police denying permission.

"We have decided that this movement, demanding the resignation of Gyanesh Kumar and seeking to protect democracy, will have to be carried out in a series of protests because this is a long struggle," he was quoted as saying by IANS.

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He further said that he had planned a protest march in Mumbai in support of the rally being held in Delhi on Sunday. The march was intended to be a 'Tiranga Constitution March', inspired by the individual Satyagraha announced by Mahatma Gandhi during the freedom struggle.

Proposed route of the march

Gandhi also outlined the proposed route of the march. It includes the statue of Ferozeshah Mehta outside the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters, proceeds towards Regal Cinema Circle and then passes the statue of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, followed by the statues of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and Mahatma Gandhi near Mantralaya.

"There is a greater possibility of unrest being created by the BJP's staged counter-Satyagraha. In all the protests held so far, including Jantar Mantar 1, Jantar Mantar 2 and the protest we held at August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai on August 10, those responsible for creating disturbances were BJP supporters," he alleged.

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Gandhi claims police issued warnings

Taking to X, Gandhi had announced that he would undertake the Satyagraha at 2.30 pm. He also claimed that he had received calls from three South Mumbai police stations since morning, warning him against proceeding with the march.

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"The knowledge that one person with a Tiranga and Constitution in hand marching through the streets of South Mumbai has intimidated the administration. I have received calls from three South Mumbai Police Stations warning me not to do it. The power of Individual Satyagraha, the ability of one," his post read.

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Earlier in October, Gandhi had announced that he would undertake an individual Satyagraha in Mumbai on November 1, marching from the BMC headquarters to Mantralaya with the national tricolour and a copy of the Constitution in his hands, while demanding CEC Kumar over irregularities surrounding the SIR process.



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