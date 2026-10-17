Mumbai: Tushar Gandhi Announces Individual Satyagraha On Nov 1, To March With Tricolour & Constitution From BMC To Mantralaya |

Mumbai: Tushar Gandhi, the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, on Saturday announced that he would undertake an individual Satyagraha in Mumbai on November 1, marching from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters to Mantralaya with the national tricolour and a copy of the Constitution in his hand.

March To Begin At 4 PM

Taking to his X account, Gandhi wrote, “On 1st November at 4:00 pm. I will start walking from the statue of Ferzosha Mehta outside Mahanagar Palika. I will go via Hutatma Chowk to the Statue of Babasaheb Ambedkar and then onwards to the statue of Pandit Nehru and finally end at the statue of Bapu next to Mantralaya.”

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Gandhi further stated that, “This will be my individual Satyagraha."

Earlier Announced Sit-In Protest

The latest announcement comes a week after Gandhi declared that he would stage a sit-in protest against the government near Mantralaya in Mumbai during the first week of November.

Last week, Gandhi wrote on X, “In the first week of November, I will protest under the Statue of Bapu next to Mantralaya. I will start by seeking the blessings of Babasaheb at his statue, then walk to Bapu's statue and sit there in protest.”

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No Permission For Protest

Explaining his decision to protest near Mantralaya, Gandhi wrote, “When one protests against the Government, one must protest where the Government is.”

He also stated that he would not seek permission from the Mumbai Police for the sit-in protest. “I seek no permission. Civil Disobedience does not seek permission,” his post read.

Protests Against Election Commission

Gandhi's announcement comes amid demonstrations in Mumbai and other parts of the country against the functioning of the Election Commission of India (ECI), headed by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Protesters have been demanding Kumar's resignation over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

Gandhi Earlier Detained In Bandra

A few days ago, Gandhi was detained in Bandra while travelling to August Kranti Maidan to participate in a solidarity protest supporting CJP demonstrators in New Delhi who were demanding Kumar's resignation.

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Several other protesters, including activists and Bollywood actor Imran Khan, were also detained in Mumbai. Khan has since reportedly been served with a leave-India notice over his alleged participation in the protests.

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