Mumbai: Tushar Gandhi Announces Sit-In Protest Near Mantralaya In First Week Of November |

Mumbai: Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson, Tushar Gandhi, on Monday announced that he would stage a sit-in protest against the government near Mantralaya in Mumbai in the first week of November.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Gandhi wrote, “In the first week of November, I will protest under the Statue of Bapu next to Mantralaya. I will start by seeking the blessings of Babasaheb at his statue, then walk to Bapu's statue and sit there in protest.”

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Explaining his decision to protest near Mantralaya, he wrote, “When one protests against the Government, one must protest where the Government is.”

He also invited people to join him, stating, “Those who believe we need to fight to protect democracy are welcome.”

Gandhi rules out seeking permission

Gandhi asserted that he would not seek permission for the demonstration.

“I seek no permission. Civil Disobedience does not seek permission,” he wrote.

He also warned those planning to join him to be prepared for possible police action.

Protests over electoral roll revision

His announcement comes amid reports of police action against protesters in Mumbai, Delhi and other parts of the country. The demonstrators have been demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Gandhi detained during Saturday's demonstration

On Saturday, Mumbai Police detained Gandhi in Bandra while he was travelling to August Kranti Maidan at Grant Road to participate in a demonstration supporting the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), which had organised a protest in Delhi.

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Police took Gandhi to DN Nagar Police Station and reportedly allowed him to leave by the evening.

Several other protesters attempting to demonstrate in support of the CJP were also detained at August Kranti Maidan and other locations in Mumbai. However, police later released them.