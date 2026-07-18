'We Are Genuinely Working to Raise Issues...': Wake Up Thanekar Representative Opposes Proposed Amazon Data Centre Project

One of the representative of the Wake Up organisation. |

Mumbai: Following the proposed Amazon data centre project that would allegedly require a huge amount of water, Thane residents have been constantly raising their voices against the project, alleging that it would pose environmental and health risks.

Residents in Thane's Balkum area protested against the proposed project, alleging inadequate public consultation. They further claimed that the project would require significant power resources and would generate continuous noise as well.

'Wake Up Thanekar' campaign launched

Following the Thane Municipal Corporation's (TMC) decision to execute major infrastructure projects without public transparency, a collective of prominent civil society members has formally launched the “Wake Up Thanekar” campaign. The campaign aims to stop the project through public pressure on the authorities.

A representative of the Wake Up Thanekar organisation said, "We have established an NGO called 'Wake Up Thanekar.' It is a non-political organisation, and people from all political parties are associated with it.”

Thane, Maharashtra: Residents in Thane's Balkum area protested against the proposed Amazon data centre, alleging inadequate public consultation. They claimed the project would consume vast water and power resources, generate continuous noise, and pose environmental and health… pic.twitter.com/x48F5DlbXL — IANS (@ians_india) July 18, 2026

Further, speaking on the matter, he said, “We are genuinely working to raise issues concerning the citizens of Thane. Behind us, an Amazon data centre is being proposed, and we are opposing this project. Through your platform, I would like to explain the difference between a regular data centre and a hyperscale data centre."

Organisers raise civic concerns

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference last month, the campaign organisers Dayanand Nene, Rajesh Kadam, Meghna Shetty, Avinash Chitnis and Himani Verma stated that unchecked construction is driving the historic city towards absolute ruin.

Moreover, Co-founder Rajesh Kadam said, "Tax-paying citizens are being entirely bypassed. We are forming a strictly non-partisan pressure group to demand equitable, well-planned development. Everyone who wants a liveable Thane is welcome."

The organisers, firm on their demands, said that they will utilise all available constitutional and democratic ways to stop the implementation of the projects if the administration refuses to open a dialogue.

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