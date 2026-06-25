'Wake Up Thanekar': Citizens Launch Mass Movement Against Unplanned Urban Chaos & Non-Transparent Development In Thane | file photo

Thane: Following days of speculation triggered by mysterious, anonymous banners appearing across major traffic junctions, a collective of prominent civil society members has formally launched the “Wake Up Thanekar” campaign. The apolitical pressure group intends to challenge the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) over massive infrastructure projects executed without public transparency.

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Addressing a press conference, organizers Dayanand Nene, Rajesh Kadam, Meghna Shetty, Avinash Chitnis, and Himani Verma stated that unchecked construction is driving the historic city toward absolute ruin.

Core Grievances Raised by Citizens:

Environmental Degradation: Activists claim over 10,000 mature trees have been felled recently for infrastructure upgrades. The TMC has provided zero data regarding survival rates or location of compensatory afforestation.

Traffic Hazards: The ongoing construction of Metro lines and proposed Ring Railway networks have narrowed highways and eliminated vital service roads, worsening the city's notorious gridlock.

Corporate Strains: Major high-budget arrivals—such as the massive Amazon Data Services infrastructure—are being approved despite threatening to deplete local municipal water and energy resources.

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"Tax-paying citizens are being entirely bypassed," said co-organizer Rajesh Kadam. "We are forming a strictly non-partisan pressure group to demand equitable, well-planned development. Everyone who wants a liveable Thane is welcome."

Moving forward, the forum plans to submit a formal memorandum to Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao. The group demands that the civic body temporarily freeze multi-million dollar infrastructure layouts until mandatory public hearings and citizen-led symposiums are conducted.

Organizers warned that they will utilize all available constitutional and democratic avenues to block faulty civic projects if the administration refuses to open a dialog.

Other key figures supporting the campaign include Gurusis Singh, Shrikant Barve, Hinal Jaywant, Lavanya Patil, Anil Shaligram, and Sahil Udgude.