'We Are All Part Of A Universal Energy Under A Supreme God,' Says Pranic Healer Amini Nair

Amini Nair, 64, is a pranic healer. Over the past 29 years, she has provided solace to thousands of people, including medical practitioners. She meditates intensely each morning in her quest to heal people. S Balakrishnan spoke to her recently.

Excerpts:

Q. How and when did you start this spiritual journey of healing?

A. It all started in 1996 when I was practising su jok acupuncture therapy in Thane. Then I tried reiki, which did not impress me. It was when I was searching for an effective alternate therapy that I came across a pranic healing centre in Ghatkopar. I started learning the techniques and finally completed the advanced course.

Q. What exactly is pranic healing?

A. Pranic healing was discovered by Master Choa Kok of Manila and it deals with energy transfer and the 11 chakras. It’s about the power of healing through meditation. The energy comes from the environment: The sun, air, trees, etc. The chakras increase in size through meditation.

Q. How scientific is this?

A. It is a proven method of healing. There are video recordings to prove its effectiveness. It brings about life-changing relationships. I have cured a man who was addicted to alcohol for 35 years. So many people have reported drastic changes in their lives after receiving healing.

Q. Can healing be given to a person against his will?

A. If the subject is present in front of me, the healing is faster. Else it will take time. We can heal a person staying far away through a family member, but only when he or she is sleeping.

Q. You may be able to change a person internally. But how does one change the external situation that impacts all of us?

A. Even that can be done through meditation practice. We are all part of a universal energy under a supreme god. The need is to properly connect to the supreme power and discover a new happy you.