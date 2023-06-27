Healing the Mind, Body, and Soul: Nidhi Agarwal’s Pranic Healing and Holistic Approach

Nidhi Agarwal is one of the most renowned spiritual healers and transformational teachers in India. She started her journey as an energy healer in 2006, following which she launched “The Enchanted Life” in 2012. She primarily uses Pranic healing techniques to heal patients and other healing modalities such as meditation, tarot card, numerology, angel healing, and crystal healing to help people live happy, balanced, and energized life.

“I always felt a calling towards connecting and helping souls; over the years, I have used different meditation and energy healing techniques to treat illnesses, relationships, and work with patients on a physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual level, on an unconscious and conscious level,” says Agarwal. In 2012, when she started Enchanted Life, it was a small group of spiritual healers who got together and used different modalities to heal patients and those who connected with them. Over the years, Enchanted Life has expanded from in-person consultations to online/telephonic consultations. They have had hundreds of clients over the years, and their clients range across different age groups and personal and corporate sessions spread across the world, including the US, UK, Australia and more.

One of the key energy processes used by Agarwal is also placement of crystals according to the energy of her client’s home and workspace. Agarwal uses energy analysis to assess and then give the required crystals. Through Enchanted Life’s workshops, mandala paintings are done by chanting mantras and placing these crystals in the paintings for healing purposes. These are customized according to the client’s space and requirements.

Presently, Agarwal has been closely associated with business houses across India, where she regularly conducts curated sessions with employees to help them identify tools that can be used to cope better with stress, long hours and long work cycles. She introduces them to concepts such as mindfulness meditations, deep breathing and other required energy-healing processes to improve the lifestyle and productivity of the organization.

“While I use different modalities of energy healing, I work on each individual personally to identify the best technique suited for them. It’s not just me doing pranic healing for them or showing them how to meditate or suggesting what crystals to wear, that’s part of what I do, but I also make sure to speak to all my clients on a one-on-one basis,” says Agarwal. She is an avid traveler and when she is not busy running her side business and Enchanted Life, she travels regularly, visiting spiritual places across India, including Leh-Ladakh, a place where she feels spiritually energized and grounded.

