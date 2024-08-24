 Wayanad Landslide: Rotary Club Of Bombay To Host Sitar Maestro Ustad Shujaat Husain Khan At NCPA To Raise Funds For Affected People
Wayanad Landslide: Rotary Club Of Bombay To Host Sitar Maestro Ustad Shujaat Husain Khan At NCPA To Raise Funds For Affected People

The proceeds from the concert will directly benefit the Rotary Club of Bombay's various philanthropic endeavours, including-long term relief and rehabilitation efforts for the victims of the Wayanad landslide disaster

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, August 24, 2024, 08:34 PM IST
article-image
Ustad Shujaat Husain Khan Performing | Wikipedia

The Rotary Club of Bombay has organised an enchanting evening of classical music featuring the illustrious sitar maestro Ustad Shujaat Husain Khan to raise vital funds for various charitable initiatives including for Wayanad Landslide Disaster Relief. The concert will be held on August 29, 2024 at 6.30pm at NCPA Mumbai.

Renowned globally for his exceptional mastery of the sitar, Ustad Shujaat Husain Khan will transport audiences on a soulful musical journey. His ethereal melodies, combined with the grandeur of the venue, promise an unforgettable experience.

Ustad Shujaat Husain Khan said, “I am happy that I am part of this noble cause being initiated by the Rotary Club and its president and my friend Satyan Israni. Music is part of our life and so is the Rotary Club which has joined hands with musicians for the noble cause. The concert is being organized for fundraising to help the wayanad landslide victims. Everyone of us must come forward in the challenging times and generously donate for our brothers and sisters who suffered a lot because of the natural calamity.”

Satyan Israni, President of the Rotary Club of Bombay, said, "We are honoured to have Ustad Shujaat Husain Khan grace our city with his divine music. His performance is a testament to the power of art to bring people together and create a positive impact on society. We invite music lovers and philanthropists to join us for this extraordinary event."

