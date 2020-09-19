Water supply affected in Ghatkopar, Bhandup, Vikhroli and Kanjurmarg after water pipeline leakage

The water supply of several areas of Mumbai may be affected after a water leakage occurred in Bhandup (West). As per the preliminary report, a leakage had occurred in a 900 mm diameter water pipeline at Quarry road, behind the S Ward BMC Office in the city.

The incident was reported at 9 pm on Saturday night and repair work is now underway. "Repairing work is in progress by Ghatkopar water maintenance department. Water supply will be restored after completion of maintenance work," read an update shared with The Free Press Journal's Dipti Singh.

The leakage will affect the water supply of Ghatkopar east and west, Bhandup west, Vikhroli west and Kanjurmarg west.

Reportedly, the Hydraulic Engineer of Municipal Corporation has assured that water supply will be restored in a day.