Water stock in lakes at 98 per cent in Mumbai

Mumbai: The seven lakes providing water to the city have are almost full, at 98.28 per cent, due to the good rainfall received in the catchment areas, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. The water level in all the seven lakes have reached to 98.28 per cent was recorded till 6am on September 16. Of the seven lakes, Tansa, Tulsi, Modak Sagar are filled to brim.
The total water stock in all the seven reservoirs is 14,22,410 million litres (ML). In all, the city requires 14,47,363 ML water will ensure adequate supply for the city for a year or until the monsoon.
Lakes Levels in million litres
Upper Vaitarna 2,23,190
Middle Vaitarna 1,88,834
Modak Sagar 1,28,925
Tansa 1,44,122
Bhatsa 1,43,769
Vihar 27,698
Tulsi 8,046
Total 14,22,410
