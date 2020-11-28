Water cut in G-North, G-South on December 2, 3

Several areas of BMC's G - North and G - South wards will experience water cut on December 2 and 3 due to pipeline repairing works.

The civic body will undertake repair works of the British-era Tansa (East) main pipeline at Gawde Chowk, Senapati Bapat Marg on these dates.

The 1450 mm diameter pipeline had burst on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday leading to water scarcity in the entire Bandra area. Civic officials informed, the repair works will start from 8 am on December 2 and will be completed by 2 pm on December 3, 2020.

The areas - Elphinstone Road, Prabhadevi, NM Joshi Marg, Matunga West, Dadar West and Dhobi Ghat (Saat Raasta) will not receive water supply on the said dates. However there will be some areas which may get water but pressure will be extremely low which is why civic officials have urged Mumbaikars to use water cautiously.