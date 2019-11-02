Water cut in Dharavi, Bandra (E) on Nov 6 & 7

Mumbai: There will be a 100 per cent water cut in Dharavi and Bandra East on November 6 and 7, as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will carry out work to connect the 600mm pipeline to the 1,450mm main pipeline of the Upper Vaitarna at the junction of the 60 Feet and 90 Feet roads in Dharavi, under the jurisdiction of G North ward of BMC. To provide better water pressure, the hydraulic department of the BMC will undertake this connection work from 12pm on November 6 to 4am on November 7. As a result, there will be no water supply in the above areas during this period. There will be 100 % water cut in Dharavi Main Road, Ganesh Temple Road, Dilip Kadam Marg, Kumbhar-wada and Bandra Terminus area. BMC appealed to citizens to store water in advance.