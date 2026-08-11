Watch: Woman Allegedly Abuses, Pulls Young Woman’s Hand Over Seat In Mumbai Local; ‘This Dadagiri Is Not Acceptable,’ Say Social Media Users

Watch: Woman Allegedly Abuses, Pulls Young Woman’s Hand Over Seat In Dombivli Local; ‘This Dadagiri Is Not Acceptable,’ Say Social Media Users |

Mumbai: A viral video has sparked outrage among local commuters after allegedly showing a young woman being verbally abused and forcefully asked to vacate her seat on a suburban local train. The incident was reportedly captured on a Dombivli-bound Mumbai local train.

The video shows the young woman allegedly being abused and having her hand forcefully pulled by another woman over a seat. According to a post shared by the young woman on Instagram, she was unwell and had travelled to Kopar station to board a Dombivli-bound local so that she could get a seat during the journey.

Woman alleges abuse over seat

The woman claimed that after boarding the train at Dombivli, the other passenger singled her out despite several other seats being available in the compartment. She alleged that the woman hurled abuses at her and forcibly pulled her hand while demanding that she vacate the seat.

Sharing details of the incident on Instagram, the young woman wrote, “I stay in Dombivli West and I was not feeling well and I was not in the state to stand and go till Dadar. I went to Kopar station so that I could catch a Dombivli return train just to sit, and this grown-up woman forcefully came up only to us out of the entire compartment and was giving me such bad words and pulling my hand so badly and misbehaving.”

Woman seeks action

The young woman also sought action against the alleged passenger and tagged Central Railway’s official social media account along with the video. “This is not done. I really need some action to be taken against this,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, the video has drawn widespread criticism on social media, with several users condemning the alleged behaviour and stating that such conduct is unacceptable on public transport.

As of now, there has been no official statement from Central Railway regarding the incident or any action taken in connection with the viral video.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/