e-Paper Get App
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 04:16 PM IST

Watch Video: Water taxi services from Mumbai to Navi Mumbai begins today

The service, which was was first planned three decades ago, will considerably reduce commute time between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.
FPJ Web Desk
Water Taxi

Water Taxi

Advertisement

The long-awaited water taxi service from Mumbai to Navi Mumbai is inaugurated today by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, in the presence of Union shipping minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Maharashtra's deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar.

The Belapur Jetty project was started in January 2019 and completed inSeptember 2021. It cost total of Rs 8.37 crore and completed under under the Sagarmala program.

The service, which was was first planned three decades ago, will considerably reduce commute time between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. As per reports, two operators out of four will initially start the services.

The water taxi services has a total of 8 boats, 7 speedboats with a capacity of 10 to 30 passengers each and a catamaran boat with a capacity of 56 passengers.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Mumbai-Navi Mumbai water taxi to be inaugurated tomorrow: How to book? Mumbai-Navi Mumbai water taxi to be inaugurated tomorrow: How to book?

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 04:16 PM IST
Advertisement