Watch Video: Water taxi services from Mumbai to Navi Mumbai begins today

The long-awaited water taxi service from Mumbai to Navi Mumbai is inaugurated today by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, in the presence of Union shipping minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Maharashtra's deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar.

The Belapur Jetty project was started in January 2019 and completed inSeptember 2021. It cost total of Rs 8.37 crore and completed under under the Sagarmala program.

The service, which was was first planned three decades ago, will considerably reduce commute time between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. As per reports, two operators out of four will initially start the services.

The water taxi services has a total of 8 boats, 7 speedboats with a capacity of 10 to 30 passengers each and a catamaran boat with a capacity of 56 passengers.

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 04:16 PM IST