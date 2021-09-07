e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Taliban fire shots to disperse anti-Pakistan rally in Kabul, reports AFP
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 01:37 PM IST

Watch video: Union Minister Raosaheb Danve flags off Konkan-bound Modi Express carrying 1,800 passengers from Mumbai

FPJ Web Desk
Watch video: Union Minister Raosaheb Danve flags off Konkan-bound Modi Express carrying 1,800 passengers from Mumbai | Twitter/ Nitesh Rane

Watch video: Union Minister Raosaheb Danve flags off Konkan-bound Modi Express carrying 1,800 passengers from Mumbai | Twitter/ Nitesh Rane

Advertisement

Union minister Raosaheb Danve on Tuesday flagged off a Konkan-bound train booked on FTR (Full Tariff Rate) through the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation from the Dadar station.

BJP MLA Nitesh Rane, who was present at the Dadar station along with other party leaders, told reporters that the FTR train, named as the "Modi Express", was going to ferry around 1,800 people to the Konkan region for the Ganesh festival beginning from September 10.

Watch the videos and photos here:

Advertisement
Advertisement

Danve also travelled in a local train in Mumbai on Tuesday morning to assess passenger amenities during his first official visit to the city after assuming charge as the Minister of State for Railways, officials said.

Danve boarded a Kurla-bound slow local train at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in south Mumbai at 11 am and later alighted at Dadar station.

During the 20 to 25-minute-long journey, he interacted with passengers and media persons, railway officials said.

The minister then inspected various passenger amenities at Dadar station, which is one of the busiest railway stations in the metropolis, they said.

He will later travel in a local train to Thane station where he will conduct an inspection of the passenger facilities, officials said.

ALSO READ

Mumbai weather update: Moderate rainfall with possibility of occasional intense spells at isolated...
Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 01:37 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal