Government will soon bring new cooperative policy, says Cooperation Minister Amit Shah
Mumbai

Updated on: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 11:34 AM IST

Watch video: Two recruitment exams for 6,200 posts in Maharashtra health department cancelled at last minute; furious aspirants slam govt on Twitter

FPJ Web Desk
Maharashtra government on Friday cancelled health department recruitment exams last minute. This left the aspirants of the exams furious as many of them had already left to reach their respective exam centres.

As health minister Rajesh Tope announced the decision on Twitter, several students and politicians slammed the government.

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope on Friday said the exams for Class C and D staff scheduled over the next two days has been postponed due to the contractor tasked with making arrangements for it failing to do so.

Nyasa Communication Pvt Ltd got selected through a tender process to conduct the examinations but it informed that it cannot do so on Saturday and Sunday, after which the state government decided to postpone it to a later date, he said.

"The company informed the state government today evening at 7 pm, leaving no other option to the state. All the preparations such as setting up a dedicated website, acceptance of online applications, issuing of hall tickets, conducting written exams and preparation of the merit list etc were the responsibility of the company," Tope said.

While several students slammed the state government thereby flooding the comment section of the tweet made by Rajesh Tope, several others posted photos of them while travelling for the exams. Check posts:

(With inputs from agencies)

Published on: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 11:34 AM IST
