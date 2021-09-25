'End of an era': Twitter pays tributes to Kamla Bhasin, stalwart of feminist movement in India

Women’s rights activist Kamla Bhasin passed away this morning. She was diagnosed with cancer a few months ago.

As the news of her death broke, Twitterati paid tributes to the activist. Check the tweets here:

Fiesty #Kamla Bhasin has fought her last battle, singing and celebrating a life well lived.Her absence will be felt acutely, her gutsy presence,laughter and song,her wonderful strength are her legacy

We treasure her now as we did before .Aruna Roy — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) September 25, 2021

We express our deepest condolences on the sad demise of peace activist, feminist #KamlaBhasin ji in New Delhi , India.

She was a friend to all and advocated IndoPak Peace.

(Pic: Aaghaz-e-Dosti Archive 2017) pic.twitter.com/935YKxXnoT — Aaghaz-e-Dosti (@aaghazedosti) September 25, 2021

Our dearest friend, our comrade, most beautiful human being,Kamla Bhasin left this world at 2.45 am. She was diagnosed with cancer three months to this day. Having touched so many lives in such a positive way, Kamla continues to live on in us and among us. Rise in Power, Kamla pic.twitter.com/Ia5Q7wtZqj — Khushi Kabir (@KhushiKabir) September 25, 2021

Very sad to hear about the tragic demise of dear friend and an exceptional human being Kamla Bhasin. We were just discussing about her health yesterday but never realised that she will leave us next day. U will be terribly missed.🙏🙏 https://t.co/sxlvzMakSY — S lrfan Habib (@irfhabib) September 25, 2021

The end of an era. The feminist movement in India will forever be indebted to Kamla Bhasin for her incredibly rich work in the movement. I have learnt so so much from this powerhouse of a leader. Rest in power. https://t.co/VYdlGgPQC5 — Arpita Das (@ms_arpita) September 25, 2021

Today is a sad day.

You will live through your work, your smiles, the goodness of your heart and your eagerness to watch people rise up, survive and do so much more.

Wands Up for the one and only Kamla Bhasin! May you rest in peace :( #KamlaBhasin pic.twitter.com/YzRfEUQIBR — Elita Karim (@elitakarim) September 25, 2021

When I was younger, I dreamt that I’ll grow up and someday get a chance to meet you 😔 You will always be my favorite role model.



Rest In Peace, Kamla Bhasin; our candle in the wind 🕯 pic.twitter.com/dOwLJi9oOT — Renushi Ubeyratne (@RenushiU) September 25, 2021

News of her death was shared on Twitter by activist Kavita Srivastava. Srivastava wrote, "Kamla Bhasin, our dear friend, passed away around 3 am today 25th Sept. This is a big setback for the women's movement in India and the South Asian region. She celebrated life whatever the adversity. Kamla you will always live in our hearts. In Sisterhood, which is in deep grief."

Born 24 April 1946 in Rajasthan, Bhasin was the fourth of six children of her doctor father.

She is best known for her work with Sangat - A Feminist Network and for her poem Kyunki main ladki hoon, mujhe padhna hai.

A social scientist by training, she was actively engaged with issues related to development, education, gender, media and several others for over 35 years. She began her work for the empowerment of the rural and urban poor in 1972, with a voluntary organization in Rajasthan, India. From 1976 to 2001, she worked with the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the UN. She resigned from her job at the U.N. in 2002, to work with Sangat, of which she is a founder member and Adviser.

Read her full poem here:

