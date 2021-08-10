'If courage had a name, it would be Phoolan Devi': Twitterati pay tribute to the bandit-turned-feminist icon on her birth anniversary

Today marks the birth anniversary of the inspirational legend Phoolan Devi. Devi was born on August 10, 1963, and was assassinated on 25 July 2001.

Devi suffered at the hands of poverty, child marriage, and an abusive marriage which led her to the world of crime. Popularly known as "Bandit Queen", Phoolan Devi was a bandit who turned into an Indian female rights activist, and politician from the Samajwadi Party. She also served as a Member of Parliament.

On Tuesday, people across India took to social media to remember and honour Devi on her birth anniversary. Twitter has been flooded with tweets paying tributes to the late feminist icon.

Remembering Phoolan Devi, Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad tweeted, "I pay tribute to the great heroine Phoolan Devi ji on her birth anniversary. She was a symbol of rebellion for self-respect and an inspiration to women."