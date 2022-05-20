Watch video: RPF constable of Central Railway catches thief at Ulhasnagar station after chasing him for 400 meters

An RPF constable of Central railway caught a thief at Ulhasnagar station after chasing him around 400 meters on May 18th. The thief tried to run away after snatching a passenger's mobile from the first class coach of CSMT bound local train at platform number one, constable Kuntesh Kumar who was deployed at platform 2 acted swiftly and caught him in 5 minutes after chasing him around 400 meters. This is not the first case, during his 7 years tenure, he caught dozens of thieves red handed in the suburban section of Mumbai.

"On 18th May 2022 central Railways, RPF constable Kuntesh Kumar (32) noticed a suspected person jumping from a first class compartment of CMST bound train at Ullahasnagar platform number one. After a second another person also jumped from the same coach and started chasing the first one," said an official of CR adding that Kuntesh showed alertness and caught the thieves within 5 minutes after chasing him over 400 meters.

"Keep in mind the alertness of Kuntesh, we are going to propose his name for a suitable award," added officials.

Watch video: #RPF constable of @Central_Railway catches thief at Ulhasnagar station after chasing him around 400 meters pic.twitter.com/pybjmi88V0 — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) May 20, 2022

