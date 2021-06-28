Watch Video: Railway constable saves commuter's life at Dadar railway station

Mumbai: Government Railway Police (GRP) constable saved a commuter who was trying to get down from a moving local train at Dadar railway station on Friday. Seeing the commuter losing balance, the constable identified as Rohit Lotke, who was in the same coach as the commuter, jumped from the compartment along with the commuter saving him in the nick of time.

The incident occurred on Friday night at Dadar railway station. Around 9.30 pm, a train arrived at the platform and began its journey towards Matunga Road station. As the train began to move, a commuter tried to get off the train but couldn't balance himself. Seeing the commuter lose balance, Lotke immediately jumped from the train and helped the passenger. Another commuter at the platform also rushed for help.

Lotke attached to the Mumbai Central GRP, was in the same compartment and going to Matunga for night duty. The entire incident was captured on the CCTV camera of the platform.

