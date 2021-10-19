Watch video: RPF personnel saves pregnant woman who fell from train near Mumbai

A Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable at a railway station near Mumbai saved a pregnant woman from falling into the gap between the train and the platform on Monday, CCTV footage showed.

The incident took place when the woman, in an attempt to deboard a moving train at the Kalyan Railway Station, fell and almost slipped into the gap.

As the pregnant woman, attempted to get off the train, she stumbles, unable to balance herself. Right then, RPF constable SR Khandekar jumps in to save her.

Shivaji Sutar, Chief Public Relations Officer of Central Railway in Mumbai, tweeted the CCTV footage and appealed to passengers to not board or deboard a running train.

"Railway Protection Force (RPF) staff SR Khandekar saved the life of a pregnant woman who had slipped while attempting to de-board a moving train at Kalyan railway station today. Railway appeals to passengers not to board or de-board a running train," Sutar tweeted.

Railway Protection Force (RPF) staff Shri S R Khandekar saved the life of a pregnant woman who had slipped while attempting to de-board a moving train at Kalyan railway station today.



Railway appeals to passengers not to board or de-board a running train.@RailMinIndia pic.twitter.com/68imlutPaY — Shivaji M Sutar (@ShivajiIRTS) October 18, 2021

