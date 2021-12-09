Watch video: Massive fire breaks out near Mumbai's Churchgate station

Mumbai: A massive fire broke out near Churchgate station on Thursday. The fire brigade arrived at the site at around 1:50 pm. The blaze is reportedly under control.
(More details awaited)
#WatchVideo: #MassiveFire breaks out near #ChurchgateStation— Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) December 9, 2021
🎥@caphca #Mumbai #News #Fire #FireBrigade #India pic.twitter.com/X422e1UlQb
ALSO READCOVID-19: Will Maharashtra stop international flights in wake of Omicron threat? Here's what Health...
Advertisement
Published on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 02:20 PM IST
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)