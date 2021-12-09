e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Updated on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 02:56 PM IST

Watch video: Massive fire breaks out near Mumbai's Churchgate station

FPJ Web Desk
A massive fire has broken out near Churchgate station. | Screengrab

Mumbai: A massive fire broke out near Churchgate station on Thursday. The fire brigade arrived at the site at around 1:50 pm. The blaze is reportedly under control.

(More details awaited)

Published on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 02:20 PM IST
