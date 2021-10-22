Watch video: Massive fire breaks out in 60-storey residential building in Mumbai's Currey Road area

A massive fire has broken out in a 60-storey residential building in the Curry Road area in Mumbai, fire fighting and rescue operation underway.

As per the report by the Mumbai Fire Brigade, the Level 3 fire broke out at One Avighna park apartment, Curry Road around 12 noon today.

1 injured person was taken to the hospital, but he was declared brought dead. The name of the deceased was identified as Arun Tiwari.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar has reached the spot.

#Watch: Fire breaks out in a high rise building in #Mumbai. Eight fire tenders rushed to the spot#Mumbai #FireBrigade pic.twitter.com/4uNleFMpyV — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) October 22, 2021

