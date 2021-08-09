Watch Video: Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray shakes a leg with Adivasis on World Tribal day

Across the country, several ministers celebrated world tribal day across the states.

International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples is observed on August 9. There are a plethora of indigenous people spread all across the world. Out of which India hosts around 104 million (that is almost 8.6% of the country’s population).

Though there are 705 ethnic groups that have been formally identified, there are many ethnic groups that reside in India. The central tribal belt which comprises the Northeastern states of India (including the region ranging from Rajasthan to West Bengal) boasts of the maximum concentration of indigenous population.



On August 9, 1982, the first meeting of the United Nations working group on indigenous peoples took place in Geneva, Switzerland. The theme for 2021 is “We leave no one behind: indigenous peoples and calls for a new social contract”.

Back home, Congress took to Twitter to observe the day and wrote, "On International Day of the world’s indigenous people, we pay our respect to the indigenous people of the country, their contribution and fight to save natural resources hold great importance in the world today."