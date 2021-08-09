IndigenousPeoplesDay: On World Tribal Day, Indians pay respect to Adivasi cultures and heritage

Today, the world is commemorating the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples or World Tribal Day.

Every year, World Tribal Day is observed across the globe to promote and defend the rights of the indigenous people in the world. On this day, we honour the achievements and contributions of local communities towards the prosperity of a nation and we celebrate indigenous cultures.

On August 9, 1982, the first meeting of the United Nations working group on indigenous peoples took place in Geneva, Switzerland. The theme for 2021 is “We leave no one behind: indigenous peoples and calls for a new social contract”.

To commemorate the day, the official Twitter handle of United Nations Development wrote, "Indigenous peoples are unique. Today and every day, let's raise awareness about their cultures, traditions, languages, knowledge and heritage to protect their rights across the world."