Watch Video: Kamathipura residents protest against Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' for showing area in 'bad light'

Mumbai: Residence of Kamathipura staged protest against Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Gangubai Kathiawadi" for the alleged 'defamatory; and 'shameful' portrayal of the area.

'Gangubai Kathiawadi', which is helmed by ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, revolves around a maiden sold by a suitor into prostitution and how she becomes a prominent, celebrated figure in the underworld and Kamathipua red-light district.

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' that is on the edge of its premiere, will see Alia Bhatt in the titular role, playing the alpha who fought for women's rights in a patriarchal society.

Recently, Alia Bhatt, producer/Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and producer/distributor Dr. Jayantilal Gada walked the red carpet at the prestigious 72nd Berlin International Film Festival on 16th February 2022. The show was a spectacular show indeed. It is heard that the film has been receiving praises and admiration from the critics and audiences post its screening. What also became the highlight of the show was Alia's white saree and her iconic 'Namaste' from the film.

The recently released promo shows a bruised and beaten Gangubai approaching Rahim Lala for help as she stands up for amplifying the voice of 4,000 women and children living in the red light area of Kamathipura.

While the film marks Alia's first collaboration with Bhansali, it reunites Ajay with the director after their 1999's cult classic 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam'.

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' film had its international premiere at the Berlin Film Festival and will be released in theatres on February 25. (

Published on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 02:27 PM IST