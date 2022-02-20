'Romcom bimbo': Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Alia Bhatt ahead of 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' release, says '200 cr will burn at box office'

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who is well-known for her outspoken personality on social media, slammed Alia Bhatt ahead of 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' release.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kangana took an indirect dig at Alia and said that '200 crores will be burnt to ashes at the box office.' However, the 'Manikarnika' actress did not take anyone's name.

Having voiced her opinions about losing screens to international films in the past, Kangana reiterated that Bollywood is allegedly losing out on screens in theatres to South and Hollywood films because Bollywood refuses to learn.

"This Friday, 200 cr will be burnt to ashes at the box office… For a papa (movie mafia daddy) ki pari (who likes to keep a British passport) because papa wants to prove that romcom bimbo can act… Biggest drawback of the film is wrong casting… Yeh nahi sudhrenge no wonder screens are going to South and Hollywood films… Bollywood is destined to doom jab tak movie mafia has power," her post read.

"Bollywood mafia daddy papa Jo who has single-handedly ruined the work culture in the film industry, has emotionally manipulated many big directors and forced his products of mediocrity on their cinematic brilliance, another example will be following soon after this relase... people need to stop entertaining him, in this friday relase even a big hero and greatest director are the new victims of his manipulations," she added in another post.

Last week, Kangana also slammed to a video of a little girl imitating a look from 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kangana had said, "Should this child imitate a sex worker with a beedi in her mouth and crude and obscene dialogues? Look at her body language, is it ok to sexualize her at this age? There are hundreds of other children who are being used similarly."

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' is set to release on February 25. Besides Alia Bhatt, the film also stars Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa and Ajay Devgn.

Published on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 12:20 PM IST