Watch Video: Hindus, Muslims are descendants of same ancestors, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Mumbai: Days after poet-lyricist Javed Akhtar landed himself in a controversy after he said that the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Bajrang Dal and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) were similar to the Taliban, the RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday reiterated that Hindu and Muslim are the descendants of the same ancestors and with same DNA. ‘’Basis for unity is the motherland and glorious tradition. Our ancestors are one and have the same DNA. All of us will have to be united for the development of the country,’’ he said.

In his address at the conference organized by the Global Strategic Policy Foundation here, Bhagwat said ‘’When we use the word Hindu it encompasses our motherland, ancestors and culture. Hindu does not denote any particular caste or religion but it is symbol of progress, development and our aspirations for the development and progress.’’ He further added, ‘’Anybody who belongs to any religion, caste or sect but believes in unity of this nation is Hindu in our opinion.’’

‘’Without any disrespect to anybody we have to believe in the supremacy of the nation over Muslim thought,’’ noted Bhagwat. ‘’All of us will have to march together to take the nation ahead. Islam has been an invader in this country and it is history and that needs to be depicted in the right manner,’’ he opined.

Bhagwat said the enlightened Muslims should oppose extremist thoughts. ‘’They will have to be forthright against those extremists. We have to fight this battle for a long time and with full spirit. We will have to pass this test after a long-drawn effort. Earlier we do this better for our society,’’ he added.

Bhagwat said no other country should fear when India becomes superpower it will lead the world.

In July, Bhagwat at the conference had said there can never be any dominance of either Hindus or Muslims. "There can only be the dominance of Indians,’’ he added.

Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 11:10 PM IST