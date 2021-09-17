Watch video: CM Uddhav Thackeray hoists flag on Marathwada Mukti Sangram Din - Here's why the region celebrates liberation day on Sept 17

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday visited Auragabad for a flag-hoisting ceremony on the occasion of the Marathwada Mukti Sangram Din (Marathwada Liberation Day) at a memorial located in Siddharth Garden.

Here's all you need to know about the liberation struggle:

Marathwada Mukti Sangram Din' is celebrated to mark the region's liberation from the Nizams of Hyderabad on September 17, 1948.

Even though India became Independent on August 15, 1947, the people of old Hyderabad state, including those in the Marathwada region of Maharashtra, had to wait for another 13 months and two days to get freedom from the Nizams rule.

The day of September 17, therefore, has special significance for the people of the erstwhile Hyderabad state, now divided into Maharashtra, Karnataka and Telangana.

A number of people had sacrificed their lives in the struggle for freedom and many leaders from Marathwada were at the forefront of the struggle.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday greeted people of Telangana and the Marathwada region on the occasion of Hyderabad liberation day and said the country will forever remain indebted to those who laid down their lives for the unity of the country.

On September 17, 1948, the then Hyderabad state was merged with the Indian Union following military action, initiated by the then home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

"Greetings to the people of Telangana and the Marathwada region on #HyderabadLiberationDay. On this historic day, I bow to the brave martyrs who fought against the cruelties of Razakars and Nizams. Nation will always remain indebted for their supreme sacrifices," Shah tweeted.

He also posted a picture of Patel along with his tweet.

Shah is scheduled to visit Telangana on Friday and address a public meeting in Nirmal district to coincide with 'Telangana liberation day'.

(With PTI inputs)

Published on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 11:16 AM IST