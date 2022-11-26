e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiWatch video: CM Eknath Shinde and his MLAs fly to Guwahati to thank Goddess Kamakhya for Maharashtra victory

Watch video: CM Eknath Shinde and his MLAs fly to Guwahati to thank Goddess Kamakhya for Maharashtra victory

The visit is being seen as a 'thanksgiving tour' following the successful formation of the Shinde-Fadnavis government in Maharashtra.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, November 26, 2022, 11:35 AM IST
article-image
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | Admin
Follow us on

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, along with his ministers and party MLAs, is set to visit Guwahati on Saturday to pay obeisance to Goddess Kamakhya and seek her blessings.

According to news agency PTI, Shinde is being accompanied by 40 MLAs and MPs in the special flight from Mumbai to Guwahati. The probability of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis accompanying the chief minister is high, according to reports.

The visit is being seen as a 'thanksgiving tour' following the successful formation of the Shinde-Fadnavis government in Maharashtra.

The team will also have a meeting with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Shinde and his colleagues are likely to return to Mumbai on Sunday.

Just before uprooting the Uddhav Thakre-led Shiv Sena faction from power, Eknath Shinde and rebel MLAs stayed at Guwahati for more than a week in June this year.

A total of 39 MLAs from the Shinde faction and 10 independent MLAs camped at a plush hotel in flood-hit Assam. The MLAs had visited and prayed at the Kamakhya Temple before leaving the state.

However, their camping at Guwahati drew sharp criticism from the Thackeray camp with Aaditya Thackeray accusing the rebels of having enjoyed themselves while the people of Assam were reeling under the floods.

Before leaving Guwahati, Shinde and the MLAs donated Rs 51 lakh to the flood-affected people of the state.

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: Let’s Celebrate Fitness, NMMC to hold a half marathon on December 18th

Navi Mumbai: Let’s Celebrate Fitness, NMMC to hold a half marathon on December 18th

Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde released from Navi Mumbai prison

Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde released from Navi Mumbai prison

Navi Mumbai: Belapur-Mandwa ferry service commences; read for fare details and timings

Navi Mumbai: Belapur-Mandwa ferry service commences; read for fare details and timings

Mumbai Updates: Leaders pay homage to victims and martyrs on 14th anniversary of 26/11 Mumbai terror...

Mumbai Updates: Leaders pay homage to victims and martyrs on 14th anniversary of 26/11 Mumbai terror...

Maharashtra: Ink thrown on Gunaratna Sadavarte by the Sambhaji Brigade in Solapur

Maharashtra: Ink thrown on Gunaratna Sadavarte by the Sambhaji Brigade in Solapur