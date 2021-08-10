Watch video: Alert RPF constable saves man after he loses balance at Wadala station

In many instances, railway officers, constables at the station with their alertness and courage have saved lives of people by rescuing them from falling under the train. A yet another incident took place at Wadala station when a man slipped of a moving train but was saved from coming under the train.

At Mumbai's Wadala station, a woman constable of Railway Protection Force (RPF) saved a man from falling under moving train. The incident took place today in broad daylight. The RPF officer's alertness and quick action was captured in the CCTV footage of railway station.

Take a look at this video: