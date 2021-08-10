Watch video: Alert RPF constable saves man after he loses balance at Wadala station

In many instances, railway officers, constables at the station with their alertness and courage have saved lives of people by rescuing them from falling under the train. A yet another incident took place at Wadala station when a man slipped of a moving train but was saved from coming under the train.
At Mumbai's Wadala station, a woman constable of Railway Protection Force (RPF) saved a man from falling under moving train. The incident took place today in broad daylight. The RPF officer's alertness and quick action was captured in the CCTV footage of railway station.
Take a look at this video:
In the CCTV footage it can be seen that when the train left the station and a man lost his balance and fell down, however, he was dragged by the alert GRP constable deployed at the station.
A similar incident was reported at Mumbai's Borivali station when constable saved a man from being crushed under a moving train on June 29.
The incident took place when the man was trying to get down from a moving train at Mumbai's Borivali railway station. While trying get down from the train, the man lost his balance and slipped.
After seeing the man fall, an alert on-duty constable pulled the man out before he slipped between the train and the platform. The passenger was dangerously close to the gap between the train and platform when the constable pulled him away, the Central railway had said.