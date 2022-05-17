Watch video: Alert GRP personnel saves man's life at Thane station

A GRP personnel recently saved a man's life at Thane railway station by pulling him up to the platform in the nick of time.
The incident took place on platform no. 5 at Thane station, earlier last week. The man was trying to cross the tracks even as a local train was speeding towards him. On sensing the danger, GRP Tushar Bajrang Sontat rushed to his rescue by putting his own life at risk.
Caught on cam! A GRP personnel PC. Tushar Bajrang Sontat while on duty at #Thane Railway Station saved a man's life by pulling him up to the platform.#Thane #GRP #Railway #Railwaystation #Save #life #lifesaving #viral #video #mumbai #thanestation @ThaneCityPolice @TMCaTweetAway pic.twitter.com/H3v3YWS8uS— Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) May 17, 2022
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)