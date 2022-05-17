Watch video: Alert GRP personnel saves man's life at Thane station

A GRP personnel recently saved a man's life at Thane railway station by pulling him up to the platform in the nick of time.

The incident took place on platform no. 5 at Thane station, earlier last week. The man was trying to cross the tracks even as a local train was speeding towards him. On sensing the danger, GRP Tushar Bajrang Sontat rushed to his rescue by putting his own life at risk.

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 01:00 PM IST