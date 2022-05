Mr Vishwanath Keshav Gaikwad travelling from Koparkhairne to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) by local had forgotten a black bag containing Rs. 55,000 cash and a few documents inside the train.

In fortunate luck, the bag was collected from a CST bound local found by Mr Sanganna Birajdar, Commercial Cum Ticket Clerk (CCTC) and the same was handed over to the passenger at the CTI office, Mumbai, today at 1 pm.

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 03:45 PM IST