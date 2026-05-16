Watch: Thousands Of Flamingos Flock To Navi Mumbai’s Wetlands In Rare Visual Treat |

Mumbai: A breathtaking spectacle unfolded in Navi Mumbai on Friday as thousands of migratory flamingos flocked to the wetlands and creek areas near the NRI Complex in Nerul, transforming the landscape into a sea of pink and drawing birdwatchers, photographers and nature lovers from across the city.

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Videos circulating online showed massive flocks of flamingos covering the shallow waters and mudflats around Navi Mumbai’s wetlands, creating a mesmerising visual against the backdrop of mangroves and the city skyline.

Every year, greater and lesser flamingos migrate to wetlands around Mumbai and Navi Mumbai from regions such as Iran, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Israel and the salt marshes of Gujarat. These migratory birds travel along the Central Asian Flyway, one of the world’s major migratory bird routes.

The flamingos usually arrive between November and March, but wildlife enthusiasts noted that the birds appeared later this season and have continued to remain in the region through April and May. Experts and birdwatchers believe prolonged water retention in Gujarat and changing weather conditions may have delayed their movement this year.

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After stopping at the Rann of Kutch in Gujarat for feeding, the birds move towards Mumbai’s creeks and mudflats in search of algae, brine shrimp and other food sources found in the shallow wetlands. The carotenoid-rich diet is what gives flamingos their distinctive pink colour.

Best Spots Near Mumbai For Flamingo Spotting

Among the most popular flamingo-viewing locations this season are the wetlands near Palm Beach Road, the NRI Wetlands in Nerul, Karave Flamingo Point and Belapur Creek. The Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary continues to remain the biggest attraction for bird enthusiasts, hosting large groups of flamingos every year. The sanctuary, spread across nearly 1,690 hectares, offers regulated boat safaris that allow visitors to observe the birds closely without disturbing their habitat.

Birdwatchers say early mornings between 6:30 am and 9 am and late afternoons from 4:30 pm to 6 pm are the best times to spot flamingos, especially during low tide when mudflats are exposed and the birds actively feed.

The annual arrival of flamingos has increasingly become one of Mumbai’s most celebrated natural events, offering residents a rare blend of urban life and thriving biodiversity within the metropolitan region.

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