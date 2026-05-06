Navi Mumbai Residents To Hold Silent March On World Migratory Bird Day To Save Flamingo Habitats From Decline | X @supriyasahuias

Voices from across Navi Mumbai are set to come together this Saturday as residents, environmentalists, and citizen groups organise a silent march to demand urgent protection of the city’s flamingo habitats.

Declining bird activity raises environmental alarm

The march, planned on the occasion of World Migratory Bird Day, will begin at NRI Lake in Seawoods and conclude at DPS Flamingo Lake between 8 am and 9 am under the theme #SaveFlamingoLakes.

Residents and activists say the protest is driven by growing concern over the deteriorating condition of wetlands that once hosted thousands of migratory birds.

Climate change and habitat loss threaten migratory birds

Locals point out that the visible decline in bird activity this season has raised red flags. “Flamingos have started arriving at NRI Lake, but much later than usual. They are still missing from TS Chanakya and DPS wetlands,” said Sandeep Sareen from the Navi Mumbai Environment Preservation Society.

“The stagnant water and declining quality have made these areas unsuitable.”

Residents also expressed concern over long-term ecological impacts. “Climate change is already affecting migration patterns. If feeding and resting habitats continue to degrade, we may lose these birds altogether,” said Rekha Sankhala of the Save Flamingos and Mangroves Forum.

Activists slam denial of official wetland status despite court orders

Adding to the concern, activists criticised recent administrative decisions. “Despite clear directions from the Bombay High Court to protect these wetlands, they have been denied official wetland status. This undermines conservation efforts,” Sareen said.

The issue has also drawn attention from the National Green Tribunal, where a recent committee report directed CIDCO to prioritise conservation of DPS Flamingo Lake and align development plans accordingly.

“We are seeing alarming ecological stress in these wetlands. Water tests show stagnation and thick algal growth, which is severely impacting bird life,” said B. N. Kumar of the NatConnect Foundation. “These wetlands are not just bird habitats they are also critical natural flood buffers for the city. For residents, this march is not just symbolic it is a call for accountability,” Kumar said. “

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