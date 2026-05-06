Narsapur Horror: Shiv Sena Women Wing Protests In Thane, Burns Effigy Of Accused Demanding Fast-Track Justice |

Thane: A wave of outrage has swept across Maharashtra following the horrific and inhumane incident in Narsapur, Bhor taluka, where a four-year-old girl was sexually assaulted and murdered. In a strong show of defiance, Shiv Sena’s women wing staged a massive protest today in front of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) headquarters.

Massive protest held at Thane Municipal Corporation headquarters

Led by Mayor Sharmila Pimplolkar and Shiv Sena Thane District Women Organizer Meenakshi Shinde, the protesters condemned the perverted mindset behind such crimes. The demonstrators expressed their fury by burning an effigy of the accused and hitting it with footwear, symbolising public's wrath.

Read Also Mangrove Cleanup Drive To Mark Coastal Biodiversity Initiative In Navi Mumbai

Mayor Pimplolkar urged the state government to ensure justice for the victim's family on the same lines as the recent Badlapur case. A formal memorandum will be submitted to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, demanding a fast-track investigation and the maximum possible legal penalty for the perpetrator.

"There is no place for such depravity in our society," stated Meenakshi Shinde, warning that the agitation would intensify if swift action is not taken. The protest saw a large turnout of women corporators and office bearers, including Vandana Dongre, Puja Londhe, and Puja Wagh, all echoing the urgent need for enhanced women’s safety.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/