Mangrove Cleanup Drive To Mark Coastal Biodiversity Initiative In Navi Mumbai |

In a bid to promote coastal conservation, environmental groups and citizen volunteers will come together for a mangrove cleanup drive in Kamothe on Sunday, May 10.

299th weekly initiative under ongoing campaign

Organised by the Environment Life Foundation along with local residents, the initiative is part of an ongoing campaign to protect coastal biodiversity and raise awareness about the importance of mangroves.

The drive, titled Mangrove Soldiers, will be held near Bhoomi Tower CHS in Sector 36, Kamothe, from 7 am to 9 am. Members of Bhoomi Tower CHS, along with citizens from Kamothe, Kharghar, Panvel, and other parts of Navi Mumbai, are expected to participate.

Participants asked to carry reusable water bottles

Organisers said the cleanup drive is part of their weekly initiative, now in its 299th week, aimed at preserving fragile mangrove ecosystems that play a crucial role in protecting coastal regions from flooding, erosion, and pollution.

Participants have been encouraged to carry reusable water bottles and actively contribute to maintaining cleanliness in the mangrove areas.

The initiative coincides with World Migratory Bird Day, reinforcing the link between healthy coastal ecosystems and the survival of migratory bird species that depend on such habitats.

Environmentalists hope the drive will not only result in immediate cleanup but also inspire long-term community engagement in safeguarding Navi Mumbai’s coastal biodiversity.

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