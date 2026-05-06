Ulhasnagar Hospital Tense After Undertrial Prisoner's Death; Family Alleges Negligence, Demands High-Level Inquiry |

Kalyan: Tensions flared at Ulhasnagar Central Hospital after the death of an undertrial prisoner from Adharwadi Jail, with agitated relatives staging a protest and demanding strict action against those responsible.

Rishikesh Pawar died after chest pain complaint

The deceased, Rishikesh Pawar, had been arrested in connection with a dispute and was lodged in Adharwadi Jail under judicial custody. His sudden death has led to allegations that prison officials failed to provide timely medical care despite clear signs of a medical emergency.

Family members claimed that Pawar began experiencing chest pain in the evening but was left unattended for hours. He was eventually shifted to the hospital late in the night, by which time his condition had reportedly deteriorated significantly.

Private vehicle used instead of ambulance

Relatives created a ruckus at the hospital premises, accusing the jail administration of indifference and negligence. They asserted that the use of a private vehicle instead of an ambulance further delayed critical treatment.

Warning of intensified agitation if justice is not served, the family has demanded accountability and a high-level inquiry into the incident. The episode has once again put the spotlight on custodial care standards and emergency preparedness in Maharashtra’s prison system.

Officials have not yet confirmed whether a departmental probe has been initiated, but the incident is likely to draw scrutiny from higher authorities.

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