Thane Teachers Get Relief From Voter List & Census Workload: Headmasters Exempted, No Dual Duty After Union Meeting

Thane Teachers Get Relief From Voter List & Census Workload: Headmasters Exempted |

Thane: Mounting dissatisfaction among teachers over the increasing workload due to voter list revision and census duties may finally see some relief. A crucial meeting was convened at the Administrative Officer’s chamber following a representation submitted by the Shikshan Kranti Sanghatana, Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Region, where officials and employee representatives held detailed discussions on the issue.

Administrative officer meets union representatives

The meeting was attended by State President Sudhir Ghagas, R.D. Patil, Metropolitan District President Gajanan Patil, and Thomas Shingare from the organization. Representing the administration were Administrative Officer Bharat Bornare, along with Vilas Nandanwar and Vilas Likhare, besides affected employees.

After hearing grievances, the administration agreed to several key demands, while assuring that pending issues would be placed before the Municipal Commissioner for a final decision. Notably, headmasters will now be exempted from census and Booth Level Officer (BLO) duties. Employees suffering from serious illnesses or nearing retirement within six months will also be granted exemptions.

No employee to handle BLO and census work together

Additionally, the administration clarified that no employee will be assigned both BLO and census work simultaneously. To address staff shortages, support may be sought from employees of self-financed schools. Officials emphasized that personnel are being drawn uniformly from all departments to ensure fairness.

The organization, however, issued a strong warning that any form of mental harassment or threats of false cases against employees would lead to strict action, including a boycott of assigned duties. It also demanded ₹1 crore insurance coverage for employees and direct transfer of honorarium into their bank accounts.

Meanwhile, teachers and non-teaching staff in the Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation area are also expected to benefit from these decisions. Ghagas stated that employees who are seriously ill, disabled, or nearing retirement can approach authorities to have their census assignments revoked. The organization expressed gratitude to the municipal administration for taking a considerate and relief-oriented decision.

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