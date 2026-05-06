Maharashtra Govt Halts Mandatory Hindi Exam For Employees After Political Backlash, Marathi Vs Hindi Debate Intensifies | File Pic

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has put on hold its decision to conduct a mandatory Hindi language examination for government employees and officers, following sharp political opposition and growing public debate over language policy in the state.

Minister Uday Samant confirms decision reviewed

The exam, earlier scheduled for June 28, was to be compulsory for gazetted officers and staff. However, the proposal triggered strong reactions from opposition parties and regional groups, who questioned the need to mandate Hindi in a Marathi-speaking state and warned of protests.

Confirming the development, Minister Uday Samant said the decision to conduct the examination was reviewed after discussions with senior officials, including Principal Secretary Kiran Kulkarni. He clarified that the exam has now been stayed and will not be conducted as planned.

Critics call Hindi imposition unnecessary in Marathi state

Samant added that the government will reassess whether such an examination is necessary in the future. “As the state’s Marathi language minister, I will personally review the need for this exam. If it is required, we will proceed. Otherwise, we will decide against conducting it,” he said.

The government’s earlier move had sparked a wider Marathi versus Hindi debate, with critics arguing that imposing Hindi was unnecessary in a state where Marathi is the primary administrative and cultural language.

MNS warns of strong protests if decision not withdrawn

Leaders from the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) were among the most vocal critics. Party leader Sandeep Deshpande argued that officials working in Maharashtra should prioritise learning Marathi rather than being compelled to learn Hindi, warning of strong protests if the decision was not withdrawn.

Similarly, leaders from the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) also opposed the move. Former mayor Kishori Pednekar questioned the rationale behind making Hindi compulsory, stating that while there is no opposition to the language itself, enforcing it raises concerns.

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