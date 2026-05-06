Raza Academy Seeks Ban On Perfumed Tissue Papers For Haj Pilgrims In Ihram, Writes To Haj Committee Of India | FP Photo

Mumbai: The Raza Academy has written to Haj Committee of India CEO Shanavas C. seeking an immediate ban on the use of perfumed tissue papers for Haj pilgrims travelling in the state of Ihram.

Ihram strictly prohibits any use of fragrances or perfumes

Ihram is a state that Muslims enter and remain in during the special rituals and events that are required to complete Hajj or Umrah. This includes prescribed clothing, prohibition on cutting finger nails and shaving hair or beards, and use of perfumes or perfumes material.

In a letter dated May 6, the organisation highlighted that pilgrims flying with Air India are being served meals accompanied by tissues containing fragrance and alcohol. It noted that the use of any fragrance is strictly prohibited during Ihram, and inadvertent use could result in religious penalties (Dam), causing distress among pilgrims.

The Academy has urged authorities to direct airlines to supply only plain, non-scented tissues during the journey. It emphasised that the measure would help pilgrims observe religious obligations without difficulty and prevent avoidable hardship.

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