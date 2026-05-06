Navi Mumbai Crime: 4 Residents Cheated Of ₹14.11 Lakh In Fake Bank-Seized Flat Scam In Kalamboli; Case Registered

Kalamboli Police investigate a property fraud case involving fake promises of discounted bank-seized flats in Navi Mumbai | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, May 6: Four residents were allegedly cheated of Rs 14.11 lakh by a gang that promised to procure bank-seized flats at throwaway prices in Kalamboli. Kalamboli Police have registered a case and launched a search for the accused.

Gang allegedly offered discounted bank-seized flats

According to police, the complainant, Mohammed Hafeez Abdul Rashid Salwani, a resident of Roadpali in Kalamboli, was looking to purchase a flat when he came in contact with the accused. The gang allegedly lured him with an offer to secure a bank-sealed flat at a discounted rate in a building named Deshmukh Blossom B in Kharghar.

Believing the offer, Salwani paid Rs 4.11 lakh to the accused. However, neither was the flat delivered nor was the money returned. During the course of events, Salwani discovered that the same gang had similarly cheated others — Ram Bhuvan Jaiswar and Umesh Jaiswar of Rs 8 lakh, and Pradeep Gupta of Rs 2 lakh — using the same modus operandi.

Police register case against four accused

Following the complaint, Kalamboli Police registered an offence against four accused — Mohammed Arif, Mohammed Tajmul Ansari, Jagat Narayan Jawaharlal Kashyap, and Ashpak Sikandar Mujawar — under Sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

"We are investigating the case further to trace the accused," a police officer said.

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Citizens advised to verify property documents

Police have urged citizens to remain cautious, noting a rise in fraud cases involving offers of cheap property deals. Officials advised buyers to verify all bank documents and legal clearances before making any financial transactions and to avoid dealing with unknown individuals without proper authentication.

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