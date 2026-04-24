Dombivli Housing Scam: ‘Affordable Homes’ Racket Dupes 65 Buyers Of Over ₹93 Lakh; Builder Among 5 Booked

Kalyan: In a major real estate fraud case the Manpada Police in Dombivli have registered an FIR against five individuals including a builder for allegedly cheating 65 homebuyers of more than ₹93.80 lakh under the pretext of offering affordable housing.

The complaint was filed by Aachal Raju Gupta (25) a resident of Dombivli West who claimed she was lured through a social media advertisement promising low-cost flats. Based on her statement, police have initiated legal action and launched a detailed investigation into what appears to be a well-organized housing scam.

Fraud Began With Instagram Advertisement

According to the complaint Gupta came across an Instagram advertisement under the name ‘Janhvi Property’, which offered 1BHK and 2BHK flats at an unusually low price range of ₹5 to ₹7 lakh. Attracted by the offer she along with her husband, visited the project site located at Dhamtan Gaon in Dombivli East on February 14, 2026. The site was presented as an under-construction project named ‘Sai Mauli Chawl’.

At the location, an accused identified as Kadam showed them a 2BHK flat and finalized a deal worth ₹7.5 lakh.

Payments Collected in Installments

Gupta initially paid ₹1,000 as a booking amount and later transferred a total of ₹2.85 lakh through Google Pay and cash on different dates. The accused allegedly issued receipts and supporting documents, which helped build trust and encouraged further payments.

Fake Documents and Dubious Agreement

On February 26, the accused executed a so-called sale agreement through a notary, presenting it as legally valid. However, discrepancies later surfaced in the documents, including the absence of essential identification details such as the builder’s Aadhaar card, raising suspicions about their authenticity.

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Delays and Disappearance Expose Scam

The complainant was repeatedly called to collect possession keys, but each time the date was postponed. On April 11, 2026, when Gupta visited the site again with her husband, neither the builder nor any responsible representative was present.

Shockingly, 64 other individuals were also found at the site, all claiming to have been duped in a similar manner.

Police Launch Probe, Accused on the Run

The police have registered a case against Sachin Sambhaji Surve, Kadam, Waghmare, Nikhil Kadlag, and Ravindra Yadav. Authorities are currently searching for the accused and investigating the extent of the fraud network.

Police have urged citizens to thoroughly verify property documents and exercise caution before engaging in real estate transactions, especially those offering deals that appear too good to be true.

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