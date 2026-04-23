 CM Devendra Fadnavis Clears ₹18,130 Cr Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan Metro Line 5 & 5A Split, 34.21 km Corridor With 19 Stations
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HomeMumbaiCM Devendra Fadnavis Clears ₹18,130 Cr Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan Metro Line 5 & 5A Split, 34.21 km Corridor With 19 Stations

CM Devendra Fadnavis Clears ₹18,130 Cr Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan Metro Line 5 & 5A Split, 34.21 km Corridor With 19 Stations

The Maharashtra cabinet, led by Devendra Fadnavis, approved changes to the ₹18,130 crore Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan Metro Line 5, splitting it into Lines 5 and 5A with a 34.21 km corridor and 19 stations. The project aims to benefit 6.9 million residents. Key expressway projects and ₹1,063 crore works for Nashik Kumbh were also cleared.

Ravikiran DeshmukhUpdated: Thursday, April 23, 2026, 08:38 AM IST
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CM Devendra Fadnavis Clears ₹18,130 Cr Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan Metro Line 5 & 5A Split, 34.21 km Corridor With 19 Stations | X / CMOMaharashtra

Mumbai: The state cabinet committee on infrastructure, chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday approved the proposed changes to the Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan Metro Line 5, an ambitious project estimated at ₹18,130.55 crore.

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The project has now been trifurcated into Lines 5 and 5A, with an extension up to Bhoirwadi-Ulhasnagar. Together, they will form a 34.21km corridor with 19 stations.

While Phase 1 will run from Kapurbawdi to Dhamankar Naka, Phase 2 will be from Dhamankar Naka to Durgadi, and Line 5A will extend from Durgadi to Kalyan-Ulhasnagar.

The project is expected to benefit about 6.9 million people across Thane, Bhiwandi, Kalyan, and Ulhasnagar. Other projects with 6-year timeline The 162.577km NagpurGondia Expressway is estimated to cost ₹19,582.19 crore, including ₹3,162.18 crore for land acquisition.

The 94.241km BhandaraGadchiroli Expressway will require ₹931.15 crore for land acquisition. The 204.799km NagpurChandrapur Expressway will require ₹2,353.94 crore for land acquisition.

During the meeting, directions were also issued regarding preparations for the Nashik Simhastha Kumbh Mela. Approval was granted for works worth ₹1,063 crore.

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