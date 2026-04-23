CM Devendra Fadnavis Clears ₹18,130 Cr Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan Metro Line 5 & 5A Split, 34.21 km Corridor With 19 Stations

Mumbai: The state cabinet committee on infrastructure, chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday approved the proposed changes to the Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan Metro Line 5, an ambitious project estimated at ₹18,130.55 crore.
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The project has now been trifurcated into Lines 5 and 5A, with an extension up to Bhoirwadi-Ulhasnagar. Together, they will form a 34.21km corridor with 19 stations.
While Phase 1 will run from Kapurbawdi to Dhamankar Naka, Phase 2 will be from Dhamankar Naka to Durgadi, and Line 5A will extend from Durgadi to Kalyan-Ulhasnagar.
The project is expected to benefit about 6.9 million people across Thane, Bhiwandi, Kalyan, and Ulhasnagar. Other projects with 6-year timeline The 162.577km NagpurGondia Expressway is estimated to cost ₹19,582.19 crore, including ₹3,162.18 crore for land acquisition.
The 94.241km BhandaraGadchiroli Expressway will require ₹931.15 crore for land acquisition. The 204.799km NagpurChandrapur Expressway will require ₹2,353.94 crore for land acquisition.
During the meeting, directions were also issued regarding preparations for the Nashik Simhastha Kumbh Mela. Approval was granted for works worth ₹1,063 crore.
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