Watch: Thane Congress workers fill potholes as mark of protest, Twitter wonders who they are protesting against

Ahead of Ganeshotsav and amid heavy down pour, Congress workers in Thane filled potholes as a mark of protest against the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on Thursday.
The TMC has been receiving flak for pothole-riddled roads for a while now. While, TMC didn't pay heed to complaints, Congress party decided to take matters into its own hands and organised a pothole filling drive. Congress workers filled potholes at Castlemill, Teen Haat Naka, Vartak Nagar, Mumbra and Kisan Nagar in Thane.
According to a report in Hindustan Times, the civic commissioner issued directives that officials and contractors will be held responsible for shoddy pothole filling work and action will be taken against them if potholes are not filled or quality of work is questionable.
After video of the protest went viral on social media, netizens took to Twitter and slammed Congress. One user said, "Protest against whom?" While another user said, "Someone remind these idiots at their party is in Power in Maharashtra. Go and protest at party office."
Here's what netizens had to say:
Mumbai and Thane are likely to witness maximum rainfall on Friday and Saturday, when the Ganesh festival commences, IMD Mumbai centre's deputy director general K S Hosalikar said. The 10-day Ganesh festival will begin on August 22.
"With likely formation of low pressure ovr N Bay on 19Aug & getting well marked in nxt 24hrs & moving westwards;Mah,Goa,Guj likely to receive widespread RF nxt 4-5 days with hvy to very hvy RF ovr Konkan, M Mah more:Mumbai Thane too. 21-22 could be Max;Arrival days of Lord Ganesha," Hosalikar tweeted late Tuesday night.
