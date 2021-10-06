Watch: Temples in Mumbai set to reopen, sanitise premises to welcome devotees

After protests by the BJP and other religious organisations, the Maharashtra government announced on Friday that all places of worship would reopen from October 7, the first day of Navratri. The Chief Minister’s Office tweeted: “All places of worship will reopen from the first day of Navaratri, October 7, 2021, with the observance of all COVID-19 safety protocols.’’

Thackeray’s nod comes as the second wave of Covid is receding and the state government has undertaken a slew of measures to fortify health infrastructure to combat the possible third wave. “Although the number of Covid patients is currently declining, we need to be more careful. The government is taking due care and gradually relaxing restrictions,” said the CMO.

Ahead of the opening up tomorrow, various places of worship started making arrangements.

Here's a look at the preparations at Ram Mandir in Wadala.

With inputs from Sanjay Jog.

Published on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 12:35 PM IST