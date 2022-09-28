Watch: Scooter Rider tries to mow down female traffic cop near Mumbai's Nalasopara

Mumbai: In a shocking incident, a scooter rider was seen trying to hit a traffic constable in Nalasopara area near Mumbai.
In a video viral of social media, the man is seen giving a dash to the female constable with his high speed scooter.
The incident took place on Monday afternoon.
The man also tried to manhandle those who tried to pacify him.
