Watch: Scooter Rider tries to mow down female traffic cop near Mumbai's Nalasopara

The rampant rider gets into a brawl with those trying to calm him down

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 28, 2022, 06:38 PM IST
Mumbai: In a shocking incident, a scooter rider was seen trying to hit a traffic constable in Nalasopara area near Mumbai.

In a video viral of social media, the man is seen giving a dash to the female constable with his high speed scooter.

The incident took place on Monday afternoon.

The man also tried to manhandle those who tried to pacify him.

