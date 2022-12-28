WATCH: Ruckus in BMC after Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena takes control of party office at civic body | FPJ

Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Tuesday took possession of party office at BMC. MP Rahul Shewale, Former standing committee member Yashwant Jadhav took possession of the office.

A huge ruckus was witnessed as the Shinde-led camp's Rahul Shewale, Yashwant Jadhav and Sheetal Mhatre came to the office and claimed over the civic body office of Uddhav-led Shiv Sena.

Watch video here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Nagpur office posession

Less than a fortnight ago on December 19, the 'Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena' faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde took possession of the existing office of Shiv Sena on the premises of the Nagpur Legislative Assembly complex on the first day of the winter session

MLAs of the faction led by Uddhav Thackeray were allotted another office, a Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) faction leader said.

Workers of both sections of Shiv Sena were engaged in a war of words over the allotment of the office, which has been used by Shiv Sena for three decades.

Portraits of Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aaditya Thackeray were removed from the office by workers of the Eknath Shinde faction and the portrait of Shinde's political mentor late Anand Dighe was displayed.

Later, CM Shinde visited the office.

Employees of the Shinde-led faction asked the existing staffers, including two women, working for Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) camp to vacate and shift to the new office, a Thackeray camp leader claimed.

Some of the existing staffers at the office broke down.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Mumbai MLA Ravindra Waikar said, "these employees have done the legislative work of all MLAs of Shiv Sena including Eknath Shinde for the past 30 years. Now, CM Shinde has shown them the door".