'Not appropriate for him to remain in office': Uddhav Thackeray demands CM Shinde's resignation in NIT land allotment case

Former Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray has asked for CM Shinde's resignation. | File pic

Nagpur: Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray, who was in Nagpur for the winter session of legislature, demanded on Tuesday the resignation of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in connection with the allotment of 2 lakh square feet land by the Nagpur Improvement Trust (NIT) meant for slum dwellers to the private persons at a throw away price of Rs 2 crore, against its market value of Rs 83 crore. The decision in this regard was taken when Shinde was the urban development minister during the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. The Nagpur bench of the Bombay high court had recently ordered a status quo.

Minister who took decision is now CM: Thackeray

‘’It is a serious matter. The Maha Vikas Aghadi had a meeting this morning and it held a lengthy discussion on this issue. The stay order passed by the Nagpur Bench is serious. The high court has clearly said that the government interfered in the case when it was a sub-judice matter. We are against this. The minister of the urban development department, who took the decision, is now the Chief Minister. Therefore, if a plea is to be presented by the government, the possibility of interference cannot be ruled out. Because they are the decision makers,’’ said Thackeray.

‘’Political interference is inappropriate and it is not appropriate for him (CM) to remain in office. Our Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council will raise this issue tomorrow,’’ said Thackeray.

Ministers resigned in past, MVA ministers in jail: Thackeray

"Ministers have already resigned in the past after the allegations. There should not be undue pressure on the system. If it was done according to law, why the court granted the status quo is important. This is serious when the court says that there has been interference. Therefore, it is not appropriate for that person to remain in office until the judgement is delivered," noted the former CM.

Responding to a question on why he is demanding the CM’s resignation, especially when the resignation was not sought from the MVA ministers who are in jail, Thackeray said, ‘’At least they were put in jail. Ask those who put them in jail. The objection on the allotment of land by NIT has been taken not by us but by the court.’’

Thackeray slams Shinde over border row with Karnataka

Meanwhile, on the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute and recent cases in which vehicles from Maharashtra were attacked in Belagavi, Thackeray claimed that despite the Chief Minister’s announcement that the state government is with the Marathi speaking border area, they are oppressed there.

Thackeray also lashed out at Governor BS Koshyari and BJP leaders for their controversial comments against Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and other icons of Maharashtra.