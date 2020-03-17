Watch: Raj Thackeray shows his softer side while hanging out with 3-year-old girl

Everybody has seen Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray’s tough side but a video is doing rounds on social media in which MNS chief can be seen playing with a small girl during her visit to Krishnakunj.
The girl was accompanied by her parents to Raj Thackeray's residence Krishnakunj. A video of the meeting was shared on MNS's official Facebook page. According to reports, the 3-year-old girl is the daughter of an MNS activist.
In the video, the girl can be seen talking with Thackeray and giving flowers. Later in the video, Raj Thackeray can be seen kissing the 3-year-old girl on her cheek. And at the end of the video, MNS chief can be seen giving a gift to the girl.
The Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena on March 9 announced a shadow cabinet to 'keep watch' on Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government. The announcement came on the 8th anniversary of MNS.
Former MLA Bala Nandaokar has been given charge of the home department to keep a watch on Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh. Raj Thackeray's son Amit has been given the responsibility of keeping a watch on his cousin Aaditya, who heads the tourism department.
